Mayor Gerry Welch has announced that the Webster Groves City Council appointed Marie Peoples as city manager, by unanimous approval.
“We are delighted to welcome Marie to our city and our municipal organization," Welch said. "Marie will bring strong experience and credentials to the position. She values service to the community's residents and businesses and brings the big-picture thinking our residents expect.”
Peoples follows long-time City Manager Steve Wilie, who retired in July after serving 19 years as City Manager.
Peoples is currently the deputy county manager for Coconino County, Arizona, where she has worked since 2013. There she manages several departments and about half of a $198 million county budget. She previously held positions based in Jefferson City and Springfield, Missouri.
"I very much look forward to my work with an engaged City Council and knowledgeable City staff," said Peoples.. "In addition, it will be exciting to live in and become part of such a vibrant community."
Peoples is a Missouri native and graduated from Columbia College with a B.A. in criminal justice, She also holds an M.A. from Lincoln University, a masters in public Health and a PhD from Walden University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.