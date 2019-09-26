World Wide Technology (WWT), headquartered in St. Louis County, was ranked 70 among the Best Workplaces for Women in 2019 by Fortune and Great Place to Work. WWT is a technology solutions provider founded by David Steward with more than $11 billion in annual revenue and over 5,000 employees globally.
WWT’s vice president of Global Human Resources, Ann Marr, is a woman. Among its diversity and inclusion initiatives is its Women's Leadership Forum, a company mentorship program “with the aim of elevating all women in the company, regardless if they are in the board room or the factory floor,” according to a release.
The ranking was determined based on feedback from more than 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations across the country.
“I am an ‘older’ woman and this is the first company I have worked for where I can be my honest, kind self,” one WWT employee reported. “I have always felt empowered to do a great job here, and I have always felt I have an equal chance at a position as any man.”
WWT was the only company based in the St. Louis area to make the list of 75. The highest-ranking company based in Missouri was Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia (44), and the highest-ranking company based in the Midwest was CoverMyMeds of Columbus, Ohio (14).
The organizations on the list were evaluated on what women themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index survey about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. It’s also based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends.
“We analyze whether different identities women hold change their experience of the workplace,” Great Places to Work claims on its site. “We analyze these patterns relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and region. We also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well.
Fifteen percent of the remaining rank is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, at a minimum, companies need to employ at least 50 women, at least 20 percent of their non-executive managers need to be female, and at least one of their executives needs to be female.
