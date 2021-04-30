TIME's list includes AT&T, Nike, Pfizer, Delta, MasterCard
TIME recently revealed the first-ever TIME100 Most Influential Companies. The new list, an expansion of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people, highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. St. Louis-based World Wide Technology, the largest Black-owned corporation in the United States, is in the “Leaders” section on the TIME100 list. Companies making TIME’s list were grouped into one of five categories: pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors. Other companies in the ‘Leaders’ section include major global corporations such as AT&T, Mattel, Sony, Nike, Delta, MasterCard, Volkswagen and Pfizer. World Wide Technology was the only company with headquarters in St. Louis to make the list.
TIME said, “Behind the scenes, World Wide Technology (WWT) helped power the transition to working from home. Teaming up with manufacturers such as Cisco and Dell, the technology-services behemoth helps a broad range of organizations, including major hospitals and the Department of Defense, select and install computer systems and other digital infrastructure. In 2020, to deal with the surge in demand as companies rushed to move to the cloud, WWT hired more than 600 additional employees. Revenues for the company increased 12.4 percent to $13.4 billion last year.”
WWT Founder and Chairman David L. Steward said, “On behalf of the entire WWT team, we are excited, humbled and honored to be included on the inaugural TIME100 list. Being included in this distinguished list of top businesses across the United States is a reflection of the dedication of our tremendous employees, our commitment to serving our customers and partners and our devotion to diversity and inclusion not just in our workplace but in our communities. We are grateful and thankful to everyone who has helped WWT become a top technology solutions provider and look forward to expanding the transformative platforms we offer to the world.”
To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across every sector—including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more—from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Each company was then evaluated on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.
