The members of National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) St Louis chapter were more than elated to hear the exciting news about U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-California). She got the nod and accepted the opportunity to become the first Black woman as the vice-presidential candidate.
This moment is not lost on the journey that we Americans of African descent and especially women have witnessed to date. We as a community have faced a pandemic of Biblical proportions, economic disparity and insecurity, and injustices towards Black lives. The lack of government leadership has offered no solutions, no justice and no peace. But God always offers us a sliver of light ... a ray of hope in our darkness.
Our forefathers and foremothers fought and died for the opportunities that each of us now enjoy as members of insurance and financial services industry. Our destination is to serve and uplift our communities of color through financial empowerment.
Our journey as African-American insurance professionals is intertwined with our ancestors’ hope to create a better tomorrow.
That hope is similar to that of Harriet Tubman while she helped freed slaves or how Frederick Douglas endured many trials speaking truth to power. We cannot forget the audacity of U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm (D-New York) to dare run as a Black woman for president of this land. What about the hope that Maya Angelou channeled through her powerful words calling out the “phenomenal woman” in each of us? Our beloved 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, proved to the world that “yes, we can!”
Our journey has not only been one of overcoming adversity, but giving hope to generations to come. Senator Kamala Harris: the journey continues, and the NAAIA St Louis Chapter and our allies are proud to support you every step of the way.
Kathy Conley-Jones is vice president of NAAIA – St. Louis chapter and president of the Conley Financial Group.
