Mound City Bar Association issues its strongest condemnation regarding the senseless, unprovoked killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all others that have not gained national attention. Our hearts and prayers are with these families, and all families, who are impacted by violence and crime.
These actions embolden racists and stoke fears that have a painful and sustained impact on African-American communities nation-wide.
As participants in both the legal system and the African-American community, we refuse to accept the devaluation of African-American lives and demand justice and protection—as equals—under the law.
Mound City Bar Association is committed to real and tangible work in our communities as well as within the legal system to address systemic and structural inequalities that impact African Americans. We encourage our community to join us by serving on juries, coming forward as witnesses, voting, learning about and participating in civic matters, holding leaders accountable, and engaging in civil rights strategies aimed at advancing this goal.
Shira Truitt is president of the Mound City Bar Association.
