On the day I sat down to write this piece, the biggest challenges facing small businesses were the devastating impact of the new coronavirus and the shutdown and social-distancing requirements it imposed on small businesses. And then on May 25 the entire nation watched one of the most horrifying and heartbreaking events unfold before our eyes. When I heard George Floyd crying out, “I can’t breathe,” as a mother of young black men I nearly stopped breathing.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. referred to riots as the “language of the unheard.” Having witnessed yet another example of systemic racism and injustice, communities across the nation erupted in exactly that language as a wave of outrage led to rioting and looting. Our region was not spared, and small businesses in Ferguson and St. Louis were damaged and, in some cases, destroyed.
When the new coronavirus outbreak hit, we were all thrust into unchartered waters with health concerns and dramatic changes to our routines. Suddenly small business owners faced the biggest hardship in the life of their business – unplanned disruption of their operation and livelihood. The tragic events surrounding George Floyd’s death added a new level of uncertainty and fear to that hardship.
My job is to let you know the Small Business Administration (SBA) is here to help you survive, rise from the ashes, and thrive. And, more importantly, it is here to help you realize this is just a chapter in your book, it is not the story. We will grow through this together.
Many small business owners resourcefully adapted. Others have chosen to wait to restart their business. Some need more assistance now than ever. The focus for many now shifts to recovery, with the reopening of the economy and lifting of social-distancing restrictions.
Although I am not a small business owner myself, I have over 52 years of experience working with entrepreneurs and, based on these experiences, I share what I see as the strongholds of our St. Louis small business community and the reason you will succeed.
First, you come from a culture of service before self. You have been instilled with a focus of fulfilling goals and dreams.
Second, you have been trained to think strategically, act deliberately and perform when others say it can’t be done. If the task is to deliver that product on time, “no” is not an option. You will find a way.
Third, you have support from fellow entrepreneurs and small businesses in our communities. You know that trust is not just words spoken, but deeds in action. And you do not take that for granted.
Fourth, you have respect and honor for what you represent, and you will do whatever it takes to keep that core intact.
Finally, you all know someone in your small business community whose business did not make it through the storm. In contrast, there are many who have overcome challenges and who, as business owners, show a steely resolve that those who have never experienced adversity cannot fathom or comprehend. It is an indomitable spirit that says, “You can put me down, but you cannot take me out.”
When you match this kind of heart and drive with an entrepreneurial spirit, you cannot do anything but succeed. It may not be today or tomorrow, but if you stay the course, it will happen.
My very personal guide throughout my life is and has been from Scripture. “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
You have a support system in the SBA, where our message is clear. From our Administrator Jovita Carranza to our program offices in Washington, D.C. to our district offices in the field, we are committed to that end. The SBA offers a variety of support and resources for your small business, including a vast network of resource partners ready to help you strategize your business rebound. They are all listed at www.sba.gov .
Maureen Brinkley is district director of SBA St. Louis.
