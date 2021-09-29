Charter employees teamed with Better Family Life volunteers and staff to recently launch the Charter Spectrum Community Assist program on Sept. 18, 2021
The effort included painting, landscaping and light construction, and charter’s investment will include a new smartboard, 25 laptops for a newly refurbished classroom and furniture. It was unveiled as the Spectrum Training and Technology Center and furniture.
Charter is also donating $50,000 to Better Family Life to support its career development programs. BFL is a nonprofit community service agency that provides short-term training to employment programs, in-demand industry certifications, job placement and retention services, call center representative classes and the possibility of micro loans for entrepreneurs looking to start their own small businesses.
"This is a great opportunity for the St. Louis region, and Better Family Life,” says Steve Ingram, BFL vice president of workforce development.
"Partnerships of this magnitude are essential for small non-for-profits continued ability to provide innovative resources, and services to underserved communities especially as it pertains to technology," said Ingram.
BFL is home to the first of 41 investments nationwide, which will total $30 million and impact more than 50,000 people in underserved communities.
“Community centers are hallmarks of our neighborhoods; people turn to these centers for support, shared experiences, and for help developing new job skills or finding employment,” said Rhonda Crichlow, senior vice President and chief diversity officer for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, mobile and voice services.
“Seven years ago, we set out to make a difference in our communities through Spectrum Housing Assist, which provided critical home repairs for low-income homeowners. Spectrum Community Assist is a natural evolution of that successful effort, extending our support for the communities we serve to local centers and organizations providing important programs and career development training.”
