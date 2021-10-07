David Steward, co-founder and chairman of St. Louis-based World Wide Technology, was listed as No. 182 on The Forbes 400 list, with a net worth of $5.8 billion, up from $3.7 billion last year. Forbes used stock prices from September 3, 2021 to calculate net worths for the list.
More than twice as many people joined The Forbes 400 this year compared to last year, with nearly two-thirds of them making their fortunes in finance and technology. There are 44 new names on the list, which now requires a minimum net worth of $2.9 billion, up $800 million from a year ago. For the prior three years, the cutoff had been $2.1 billion.
Fifty-one billionaires dropped off the ranking, including Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey—both were overtaken by other billionaires. Winfrey first appeared on The Forbes 400 in 1995, with a net worth of $340 million. Today she owns $2.6 billion worth of real estate, Weight Watchers stock, the Oprah Winfrey Network and other assets — making her one of the richest American entertainers, but $300 million short of the cutoff for this year’s Forbes 400.
According to Forbes, there are eight African-American billionaires in the U.S. Besides Steward, and Robert Smith ($6 billion) who are both on the Forbes 400 list, and Oprah Winfrey, other billionaires include: Kanye West ($1.8 billion), Rihanna ($1.7 billion), Michael Jordan ($1.6 billion), Jay-Z ($1.4 billion), and Tyler Perry ($1 billion).
World Wide Technology continues its tremendous growth
World Wide Technology (WWT) was recently listed No. 2 on The St. Louis Business Journal’s list of the 150 Largest Privately Owned Businesses. According to the Business Journal, WWT “finished 2020 with revenue of $13.4 billion, a 12% increase from 2019.”
Here’s a partial list of some of WWT’s other accolades in 2021”
* Named to TIME’s inaugural list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies
* Ranked #73 on Fortune’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For
* Ranked #14 on Fortune’s list of Best Workplaces in Technology
Based in St. Louis, WWT employs 7,000 employees and operates more than four million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.
