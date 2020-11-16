Larry Hughes will make history when he opens two cannabis dispensaries and a cultivation center in St. Louis, becoming the only Black-owned cannabis business in Missouri.
The retired NBA player is working with his former teammate, Al Harrington, who is CEO of Viola brands. The company’s “focus is to empower minority ownership by creating a coalition of minority investors who own and operate Viola.”
Hughes’ dispensary, Viola Missouri, will serve patients suffering from qualifying medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and other debilitating conditions. The business will be located on Cherokee Street.
Missouri legalized medical marijuana in 2018 when voters passed Amendment 2 by a margin of 66% to 34%.
Hughes, 41, played for nine teams during a 14-year career: the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. He attended Saint Louis University before he was selected in the 1998 NBA draft.
