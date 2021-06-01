The Young Lawyers Division (YLD) and the Membership Committee of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) hosted a reception for the new admittees who recently learned they passed the February 2021 Missouri Bar exam. In recognition of their outstanding achievement, BAMSL hosted its biannual Welcome to the Bar event in May at McGurk’s in Soulard.
The program featured remarks from 2020-21 BAMSL President Hon. Glenn Norton and Hon. Colleen Dolan, as well as Membership Committee Chair Graham Dobbs and YLD Chair Lauren Collins.
From left: BAMSL YLD Secretary Alexus Williams; BAMSL YLD Chair Lauren Collins; BAMSL YLD Immediate Past Chair Rene Morency; BAMSL YLD Membership Committee Chair Tamar Hodges; BAMSL CLE Manager Sebrina Colvin; and Legal Back Office’s Brand and Marketing Associate Jai Williams.
