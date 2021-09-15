Jackson-Jennings named managing director of COVID response team
The COVID-19 Regional Response Team (RRT) co-chairs announced that Andrea Jackson-Jennings has been hired as the collaborative’s new managing director. RRT is a collaboration of more than 30 area non-profit, public and philanthropic organizations that joined forces last year to create a centralized response to meet the social needs of people most adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role, Jackson-Jennings will continue to strengthen RRT’s public health and social service infrastructure with a focus on housing security, community centered decision-making and racial equity. Since December 2011, Jackson-Jennings has been Director of the St. Louis County Department of Human Services. In this position, she managed a multimillion-dollar operating budget and eight divisions that provide quality programs and services for St. Louis County residents.
