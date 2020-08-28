Louis Damani Jones was appointed to the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities of St. Louis.
“Catholic Charities of St. Louis, one of the largest social service providers in the state of Missouri, plays an enormous role in the well-being of working families and vulnerable people throughout the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis,” Jones said.
“Our mission is largely a quiet one of charity and justice, touching the lives of diverse persons in need, ranging from domestic violence survivors, to those in mental health crisis, to immigrants and refugees.”
Jones is serving on the Mission Integration and Advocacy Committee, which helps to set the policy priorities for the fiscal year. “This committee helps to incarnate our mission to advocate on behalf of the most marginalized and vulnerable populations in Missouri,” Jones said.
Jones, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in social work from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in May, is in the Master of Social Work program at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, where he is also a research assistant at Brown’s Center for Social Development. Jones is also an EngageDemocracy Fellow at the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement.
