I am already getting emails from conservative Republican candidates calling all Democrats "socialists" when I don't think that any of the national Democrats are truly socialists at all. None. To me, they are all liberals and progressives who are not advocating for the abolition of our market-based capitalist economic system and who simply want to develop a more human capitalism which has more new federal government social programs to help people.
They want the USA to be more like Canada, western Europe, and Scandinavia. I don't consider these countries to be socialist. These countries do not consider themselves to be socialist. Only USA conservative Republicans do. People like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are not true socialists.
Stewart Epstein
Rochester, New York
