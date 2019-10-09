Aaron Pile, MD

Aaron Pile, MD joined Heartland Women’s Healthcare, a division of Advantia Health, in its office at 10135 W Florissant Ave. in Dellwood. He is an OB-GYN affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital. He offers bedside ultrasounds at every prenatal visit, 4D ultrasounds, prenatal USBytes Baby Bracelets, and access to a patient support center that is open seven days a week.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.