The School District of University City announced that Dorlita Adams has been hired as the new principal of Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School. With 27 years of education experience, Adams has served in numerous educational roles that include teaching and school leadership. She comes to the district after 17 years in the Ritenour School District where she served as a reading specialist and assistant principal at Hoech Middle School, principal of Kratz Elementary School, and, most recently, director of alternative education for Ritenour High School’s Husky Academy. Adams began her career as a fourth grade teacher in St. Louis Public Schools. A graduate of Harris-Stowe State College, she earned her master’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
