Nate Adams has accepted the position of director of minority business development and compliance, a merit position in the Administration Department of St. Louis County.
This position was established to make complying to the interests of businesses owned by people of color and white women a permanent part of county government.
Adams brings more than 40 years of experience to this position. He is well versed in MWBE programs and is primely positioned to head a team of professionals to carry out this charge. His office will be supported by four additional hires this quarter.
