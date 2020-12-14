Steven Harmon joins Affinia Healthcare as vice president of human resources, equity and inclusion.
Harmon earned his law degree from Saint Louis University; and master’s of arts degrees in human resources and development, and in management from Webster University. Since 2018, he has served as the director of safety for the Normandy Schools Collaborative.
Harmon has served as in-house legal counsel for St. Louis Public Schools, a prosecutor in St. Louis County, and as a police officer with the St. Louis Police Department, achieving the rank of lieutenant. Harmon serves as president of the Mound City Bar Association and a board member for the Annie Malone Children’s Home.
