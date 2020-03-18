Ajia Knight-Brooks was named to the 2020 cohort of the St. Louis chapter of The New Leaders Council, a progressive leadership development organization. Previous fellows include St. Louis County Council Chairperson Lisa Clancy, Forward Through Ferguson Executive Director David Dwight and Darian Wigfall of Farfetched. She is a Customer Service representative with Print Avenue, a marketing agency built on a successful commercial printing business.
Ajia Knight-Brooks named to 2020 cohort of the St. Louis chapter of The New Leaders Council
