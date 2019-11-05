Alandon Pitts

Alandon Pitts will receive the Trailblazer Award for his work with youth from the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center at its Legacy Gala on November 15. He is founder of Mentors in Motion. "The Legacy Gala is our way of paying tribute to those organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to advocate for and protect children,” said Sara Lahman Annie Malone CEO.

