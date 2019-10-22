Alderman Samuel Moore will be recognized for his longtime support of Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center at its Legacy Gala on November 15. He is alderman of Ward 4 in the City of St. Louis. "The Legacy Gala is our way of paying tribute to those organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to advocate for and protect children,” said Sara Lahman Annie Malone CEO.
