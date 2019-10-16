Alecha Blackmon

Alecha Blackmon joined Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, as staffing manager for Advanced Outsource Solutions, an affiliate of CU, in its St. Louis staffing office at 11830 Borman Dr. She is responsible for recruiting employees with all disabilities, the disadvantaged, veterans and other motivated individuals, as well as connecting with local businesses to secure job opportunities for this workforce.

