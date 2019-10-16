Alecha Blackmon joined Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, as staffing manager for Advanced Outsource Solutions, an affiliate of CU, in its St. Louis staffing office at 11830 Borman Dr. She is responsible for recruiting employees with all disabilities, the disadvantaged, veterans and other motivated individuals, as well as connecting with local businesses to secure job opportunities for this workforce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Community leaders call for firing of Roorda over threat to circuit attorney
- Father charged with murder of Christian Ferguson
- Community groups condemn public safety director for ‘demonizing’ dead children
- How Curves N’ Waves Pool Party changed my life forever
- Hundreds of city cops named in class-action suit stemming from “kettling” arrests during Stockley verdict protests
- When keeping it real goes wrong
- County wipes clean $3.4M in inmate debt, County Council eliminated six jail fees in late August
- Want Medicaid expansion in Missouri? Then sign the petition
- Prep Athlete of the Week: Travon Springfield, McCluer North - Football
- Neil deGrasse Tyson to discuss ‘Letters from an Astrophysicist’ at Stifel Theatre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.