Madison Alexander is the president of the Diversity Club at Incarnate Word Academy. The president’s roles are: lead the club to achieve its goals for the year; preside effectively at club and board meetings; organize and direct the work for the club's board of directors and committees; serve as primary representative of the club within the school community; and communicate club goals and programs to the club members.
featured
People on the Move
Alexander leads Diversity Club at Incarnate Word Academy
