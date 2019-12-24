Alexis Burnett has joined ARCHS as director of Family Support Initiatives. She will support a portfolio of ARCHS’ funded and strategically enhanced workforce development initiatives. She will provide intensive technical support to ARCHS’ funded organizations that deliver skills training and job placement services. Most recently, Burnett served as a Contracts Compliance officer for the City of St. Louis. She has a master’s degree from Concordia University of Wisconsin and a bachelor’s degree from Maryville University.
