Justine PETERSEN recently welcomed Ashley Anderson to its asset-building team in St. Louis. Anderson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the financial services field to her new position as an asset-building counselor. Specifically, she will launch and manage a pilot program that will refinance high interest rate auto loans found on credit reports of current JP borrowers. Additionally, she will intake, process and close consumer loans.
A small business owner herself, Anderson operates “Beauty Is WithN,” which offers handmade candles, MANdles (candles for men), body oils and more Anderson noted, “Beauty Is WithN is all about promoting positivity and self-awareness!”
