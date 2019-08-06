Andre Grinston received the Certificate of Fundraising Management from the Eli Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University. He is interim vice president for Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations at Lincoln University. The school offers professional development courses aimed at equipping fundraising professionals with innovative skills to reach donors and achieve greater success in fundraising.
Andre Grinston receives Certificate of Fundraising Management from Indiana University
