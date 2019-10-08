Andrea Scott won the International Latino Book Award at the International Latino Book Award show in Los Angeles. She was shocked that her book about the struggles children face in St. Louis, "No Limit to Greatness," won against stories that highlighted Latino culture. She also is the author of "The Bigger the Fro, the More I know" and "Smile Big Dream Bigger" and a previous recipient of an Excellence in Education Award from the St. Louis American Foundation.
