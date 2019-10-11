Andrew Francois joined the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on viola. Francois, an Illinois native, was in the inaugural class of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Resident Fellows Program. He has also played in and served as principal with the Verbier Festival Orchestra, the Spoleto Festival Orchestra, and the New World Symphony Orchestra. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.
