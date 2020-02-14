Angela Fleming Brown was named chief executive officer of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission (RHC). Previously she was acting CEO. She joined the RHC in October 2007 as a strategic planning associate for the Eastern Region’s Behavioral Health Initiative. She was instrumental in developing and implementing Gateway to Health, a federal $30 million a year program that ensures access to health care for 22,000 low income, uninsured individuals in St. Louis city and county.
