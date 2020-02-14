Angela Fleming Brown

Angela Fleming Brown was named chief executive officer of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission (RHC). Previously she was acting CEO. She joined the RHC in October 2007 as a strategic planning associate for the Eastern Region’s Behavioral Health Initiative. She was instrumental in developing and implementing Gateway to Health, a federal $30 million a year program that ensures access to health care for 22,000 low income, uninsured individuals in St. Louis city and county. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.