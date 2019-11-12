Annette House

Annette House will receive the Impact Player Award from the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center at its Legacy Gala on November 15. She is the St. Louis regional director for the Missouri Children’s Division. Her career has been in the area of child protection, protecting Missouri’s children from abuse and neglect, helping to assure their safety and well-being by partnering with families, communities and government in an ethically, culturally and socially responsible manner.

