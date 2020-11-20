Annie Malone Children and Family Services has hired Jarel Loveless as chief development officer. Loveless previously served as managing director of development of Teach For America.
He has extensive fundraising experience with the University of Missouri, the St. Louis Art Museum and the St. Louis Science Center. He has a bachelor of science degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and serves on the board of directors of Memory Care Home Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.