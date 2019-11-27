Anthony Thompson received Washington University’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award, which recognizes a few Washington University alumni with outstanding professional achievement, public service and/or exceptional service to Washington University. He is president and CEO of Kwame Building Group, Inc. and earned a master’s degree in civil engineering from Washington University. He was honored for his achievement in construction and project management, advocacy of minority- and female-oriented businesses, and civic leadership.
Anthony Thompson receives Washington University's 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award
