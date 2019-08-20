Anthony W. Neal

Anthony W. Neal joined Normandy Schools Collaborative’s Joint Executive Governing Board. A resident of the district, Neal currently serves as the president/CEO and senior partner of St. Louis-based Educational Equity Consultants. He also works as an adjunct professor at Webster University. He is replacing Richard Ryffel, who stepped down after five years of service to the collaborative.

