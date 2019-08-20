Anthony W. Neal joined Normandy Schools Collaborative’s Joint Executive Governing Board. A resident of the district, Neal currently serves as the president/CEO and senior partner of St. Louis-based Educational Equity Consultants. He also works as an adjunct professor at Webster University. He is replacing Richard Ryffel, who stepped down after five years of service to the collaborative.
Anthony W. Neal joins Normandy Schools Collaborative's Joint Executive Governing Board
