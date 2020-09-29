The Hazelwood School District Board of Education is seeking to fill a vacant seat on the Board. Applicants must send a letter of intent, three references, and a resume that includes details about volunteer experience to the following location:
Hazelwood School District
Attn: Secretary of the Board
15955 New Halls Ferry Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Interested HSD residents should state their qualifications and their reason(s) for wanting to serve on the Board in the letter of intent.
The Board will accept letters of intent starting on September 16 until midnight on September 30, 2020.
The Board will review letters of intent from October 1 through October 9, 2020. Finalists will be interviewed by the Board on a date yet to be determined. The appointment will be made on November 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.