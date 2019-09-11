Aric Hamilton participated in a rite of passage at the Kappa Beautilllion, National College Signing Day, and Awards Ceremony. The event was the culmination of his affiliation with the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., St. Louis Alumni Chapter’s Guide Right/Kappa League (KL) Program. KL is a mentoring program for young males in grades 6 – 12. A graduate of Pattonville High School, he is attending Saint Louis University.
