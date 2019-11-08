Arnold Bullock, MD
Washington University Photograph

Arnold Bullock, MD was honored with the Physician of the Year Award at the Christian Hospital Foundation Gala. He is a urologist at Christian Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine specializing in urologic oncology, male voiding and erectile dysfunction. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with residency training in urology at Washington University School of Medicine.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.