Veteran anchor Art Holliday has been named news director at KSDK television in St. Louis, after serving as its interim director. In describing his over four-decade career at the station, Holiday told Twitter followers in a video clip, “It’s been one surprise after another, one re-invention after another, so it is my honor to be the news director at KSDK Five On Your Side.” Holliday is KSDK’s longest serving journalist. He started in 1979 as a weekend sportscaster. Holliday will leave his 4 p.m. anchor duties and his morning radio show at KTRS to direct his energy to his new full-time role.
