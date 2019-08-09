Art McCoy will be featured on a national broadcast, “WE Day,” airing on ABC at 7 p.m. central time August 9. He is superintendent of the Jennings School District. He will appear alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Selena Gomez, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld and Meghan Trainor. He is being recognized for working to break the cycle of violence in Jennings to help pave a brighter future for his students.
