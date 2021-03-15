Jerina Phillips, a member of St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice, was recently selected for Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2021 Pathfinder Program, which is designed for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys. The program provides Pathfinders with tools for building and leveraging professional networks through relationship building, leadership skills and career development strategies. As a Pathfinder, Phillips will participate in meetings, online learning experiences, small group conversations and peer networking.
