Missouri Lawyers Weekly will recognize former Armstrong Teasdale Partner Steven Cousins with an ICON award. Cousins is currently president and CEO of Cousins Allied Strategic Advisors, LLC, which provides high-level strategic advice to companies doing business across the country. He spent more than 38 years as an attorney at Armstrong Teasdale and founded the firm’s Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy practice, becoming the first associate to lead a practice area. At Armstrong Teasdale, Cousins accumulated a number of milestones as the first African American to join the firm as an associate, make partner and be named to the executive committee. A recipient of the Rossier Award from the Missouri Bankruptcy Bar, he has been honored by the NAACP as an inspiring St. Louisan in 2014 and with a Commitment to St. Louis Award in 2017. The same year, the Missouri Bar Foundation would give him its Martin J. Purcell Award.
