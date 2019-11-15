Aurrice Duke-Rollings

Aurrice Duke-Rollings was promoted to a newly created role as chief advancement and marketing officer for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. In addition to continuing to lead the organization’s marketing and communications efforts, she will now oversee the Girl Scout Council’s team of professionals responsible for cultivating a philanthropic culture across the eastern Missouri region. Over the past four years, she has elevated Girl Scouts’ presence in the community and successfully promoted the organization’s mission.

