Aurrice Duke-Rollings was promoted to a newly created role as chief advancement and marketing officer for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. In addition to continuing to lead the organization’s marketing and communications efforts, she will now oversee the Girl Scout Council’s team of professionals responsible for cultivating a philanthropic culture across the eastern Missouri region. Over the past four years, she has elevated Girl Scouts’ presence in the community and successfully promoted the organization’s mission.
Aurrice Duke-Rollings promoted to chief advancement and marketing officer with Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- No Limit Reunion Tour was anything but “bout it, bout it!”
- St. Louis officer Bartney Coats has posted violent and racist tweets for years
- City, county prosecutors agree to stop prosecuting 17-year-olds as adults at MCU meeting
- Four executives to receive Business Performance Awards
- COGIC gathers in St. Louis for 112th Holy Convocation
- Page appoints two black women from North County to police board
- Flyers must pass old foe to get to semifinals
- Pilar Sanders engaged to J. Prince
- COGIC celebrates Women’s Day at Holy Convocation in St. Louis
- Big Brothers Big Sisters campaign seeks more black men to act as 'bigs'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Edwards sets anything but ‘appropriate tone’ about murdered youth (2)
- Why Nancy Pelosi is Crazy Horse and Trump is Custer (2)
- The status quo silence of Lewis Reed (1)
- Circuit attorney appoints Captain Ron Johnson as law enforcement liaison (1)
- Why is Missouri afraid of finding out whether Lamar Johnson is innocent? (1)
- Wesley Bell needs to clean up the mess he made (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.