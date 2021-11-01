The State Board of Education today issued a proclamation to add Dr. Miranda Avant-Elliott to the Riverview Gardens School District Special Administrative Board. Avant-Elliott recently assumed the role of Educational Coordinator at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Prior to that, she held several different positions during her time at St. Louis Public Schools, serving as a special education teacher and department head, interim principal and director of Fresh Start, and supervisor of college and career readiness.
Avant-Elliott is an active, involved member of her community, serving in multiple roles with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Community. Some of her honors include Counselor Advocate of the Year award from the St. Louis Counselor Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.