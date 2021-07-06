Jeanice Baker was appointed chief financial officer for Explore St. Louis, the destination marketing organization of St. Louis and St. Louis County and operator of the America’s Center Convention Complex. Baker previously served as a finance leader in various roles over 14 years with Bayer Corp., which was formerly Monsanto. Her most recent role was finance lead-controller supporting commercial IT, corporate innovation, investor relations and credit teams. She previously held leadership roles at Save-A-Lot and Charter Communications. Baker earned her undergraduate accounting degree and MBA from Fontbonne University and serves on the Fontbonne Council of Regents.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
