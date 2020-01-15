Barry Draper joined Explore St. Louis as the director of Partnership. He will direct and coordinate activities of the partnership department, which encompasses partnership sales, events, and development activities. Previously he served as Partnership Manager for the DuPage County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Explore St. Louis is the destination marketing organization of St. Louis city and county and operator of the America’s Center Convention Complex.
