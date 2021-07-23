Dorian Bartholomeo of the Booz Allen Hamilton St. Louis office was selected for the Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Star Award. This award recognizes those with less than 15 years in the workforce who are shaping future technology. Bartholomeo is a data scientist whose current projects involve creating, testing, and validating algorithms to identify water on the surface of the Earth and building a predictive model to identify ecological, climate, and cultural conditions that may lead to pandemics. She attended Virginia State University.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
