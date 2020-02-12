Basil Kincaid was one of 10 local artists awarded a $20,000 grant from the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis as part of its annual Artist Fellowship program. Kincaid is a post-disciplinary artist who has exhibited work in New York, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, St. Louis, and the Kavi Gupta Gallery in Chicago. Kincaid recently debuted a museum performance at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation.
Basil Kincaid awarded grant from Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis
