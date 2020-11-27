Washington University professor John Baugh will assume the vice presidency of the Linguistic Society of America on January 10, 2021.
Baugh will serve a three-year term on the society’s executive committee, first as vice president in 2021, then as president in 2022, and finally as immediate past president in 2023.
Baugh is professor of psychology, anthropology, education, english, linguistics, African and African-American Studies and the Margaret Bush Wilson Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
The LSA is the largest national organization in the world devoted to advancing the scientific study of language.
