Ashton Beck joins The Rep as its new director of marketing, overseeing all aspects of marketing. Beck has spent the last eight years at Elasticity, a St. Louis-based marketing and advertising agency, most recently serving as director of social media. He also serves as director of communications for St. Louis LGBT Chamber of Commerce and has held previous social media positions at Sylvan Learning Centers and Charter Communications. Beck holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Missouri - St. Louis and an MBA from Webster University. The Rep is the St. Louis region’s most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, and The League of St. Louis Theatres.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
