Dr. Lynn Beckwith has been reappointed to serve as president of the Board of Trustees of the St. Louis County Library District. As a retired educator, Beckwith spent decades serving as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He was the executive director of state and federal programs/governmental affairs for Saint Louis Public Schools and served as superintendent of Schools in the School District of University City. He earned a bachelor of arts from Harris Teachers College as well as a master of education administration and a doctor of educational administration degrees from SLU. Beckwith serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Saint Louis Public School Foundation, among others.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
