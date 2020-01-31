Ben Thomas will be inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in its Print category. He began publishing the Night Whirl as an entertainment paper for the community 1938, changing the name to the Evening Whirl the following year. His colorful coverage of crime stories was liberally sprinkled with nuance and opinion, and the newspaper gained a cult following. Thomas retired in 1995.
