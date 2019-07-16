Bishop Jacques Anthony Hughes Sr.

Bishop Jacques Anthony Hughes Sr. was consecrated bishop at the Evangelistic Ministries International Fellowship Convocation by the Presiding Prelate and Founder Bishop James E. Bolden III and Lady Cynthia E. Bolden of Jacksonville, Arkansas. Bishop Hughes and his wife Lady Inez Cunningham Hughes are the founders, pastors of the Evangelistic Word Ministry of St. Louis, a multimedia ministry that operates on Face Book and YouTube.

